Child Brutality in Uttar Pradesh: Teenager Forced to Stand in Pond

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old boy was subjected to a horrifying ordeal. On the night of December 4, the boy was beaten, stripped, and forced to stand in a cold pond. The ghastly event was mercilessly documented in a video that later spread like wildfire on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Assailants Justify Actions

The assailants, who have now been arrested, justified their ruthless actions by alleging that the boy had acted inappropriately towards a girl. In response, they claimed to have administered this brutal form of ‘punishment’. The video shows the teenager lying on the ground being kicked, and later standing submerged in the cold pond water.

Arrests and Investigation

Following the incident, the boy’s father lodged a complaint, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The police are currently conducting further investigations to ensure justice is served. The incident is a stark reminder of the need for greater child safety measures and stricter monitoring of such heinous transgressions.

Other Disturbing Incidents

The incident in Kushinagar is not an isolated one. In another disturbing event, a school teacher in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh used a power drill to punish a nine-year-old student for not being able to recite a mathematics table, causing injury to the minor. This led to protests by the student’s parents and the subsequent removal of the instructor.

In yet another shocking case, a minor named Baby Junior Sagini had his eyes brutally gouged out by his own kin. The perpetrators were sentenced to various prison terms, sparking public outrage and raising serious questions about the effectiveness of child protection measures in the country.