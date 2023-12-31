en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Child Brutality in Uttar Pradesh: Teenager Forced to Stand in Pond

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:29 am EST
Child Brutality in Uttar Pradesh: Teenager Forced to Stand in Pond

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old boy was subjected to a horrifying ordeal. On the night of December 4, the boy was beaten, stripped, and forced to stand in a cold pond. The ghastly event was mercilessly documented in a video that later spread like wildfire on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Assailants Justify Actions

The assailants, who have now been arrested, justified their ruthless actions by alleging that the boy had acted inappropriately towards a girl. In response, they claimed to have administered this brutal form of ‘punishment’. The video shows the teenager lying on the ground being kicked, and later standing submerged in the cold pond water.

Arrests and Investigation

Following the incident, the boy’s father lodged a complaint, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The police are currently conducting further investigations to ensure justice is served. The incident is a stark reminder of the need for greater child safety measures and stricter monitoring of such heinous transgressions.

Other Disturbing Incidents

The incident in Kushinagar is not an isolated one. In another disturbing event, a school teacher in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh used a power drill to punish a nine-year-old student for not being able to recite a mathematics table, causing injury to the minor. This led to protests by the student’s parents and the subsequent removal of the instructor.

In yet another shocking case, a minor named Baby Junior Sagini had his eyes brutally gouged out by his own kin. The perpetrators were sentenced to various prison terms, sparking public outrage and raising serious questions about the effectiveness of child protection measures in the country.

0
Crime Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Dublin Man Charged with Christmas Eve Murder: The Case of Michael Andrecut

By BNN Correspondents

Cleveland, UK: Living in the Shadow of Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy in Peristeri: Son Faces Charges for Father's Murder amid Domestic Violence

By Safak Costu

Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear ...
@Crime · 22 mins
Bike Theft Epidemic in London: A Rise in Crime and Fear ...
heart comment 0
Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown

By Israel Ojoko

Burundi President Advocates Stoning Gay People Amidst Regional Anti-Gay Crackdown
Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

By Israel Ojoko

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals
Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen’s Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife’s Opposition

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Police Officer Marius van der Westhuizen's Parole Bid Delayed Amid Wife's Opposition
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City

By Israel Ojoko

Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
26 seconds
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
2 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
2 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
3 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
3 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
4 mins
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
4 mins
Tánaiste Micheál Martin's State Visit to Colombia and Mexico: A Focus on Drug Trade and Conflict Resolution
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
4 mins
Fianna Fail to Nominate Next EU Commissioner, Confirms Micheal Martin
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
15 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app