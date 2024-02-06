Child Abuse Charge at Dover Middle School: Former Paraprofessional Under Investigation

A blow to the Capital School District community in Delaware, a former paraprofessional at the William Henry Middle School, Richard Powell, aged 55, stands accused of third-degree child abuse. The case traces back to an incident in October 2023, where it is alleged that Powell injured an 11-year-old student.

Investigation and Arrest

Following an initial report to the school resource officer on October 19, 2023, an investigation was promptly initiated. The course of the probe saw the cooperation of the Delaware Department of Justice, the Capital School District, and the Dover Police Department. After thorough inquiry, a warrant was issued for Powell's arrest. In response, he turned himself in, was charged accordingly, and was subsequently released on his own recognizance.

Understanding Third-Degree Child Abuse

In the context of Delaware law, third-degree child abuse is defined as intentionally or recklessly causing physical injury to a child. This charge, now levied against Powell, has sent ripples through the Capital School District and beyond.

The district, in response to the incident, has not just cooperated with law enforcement, but also dutifully reported the incident to the Delaware Department of Education, a step mandated by law. Moreover, the district has pledged to reassess its training programs and procedures, with a robust focus on prevention and maintaining a safe environment for its students.