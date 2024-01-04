en English
Crime

Child Abduction Syndicate Uncovered in South Africa Amidst Announcement of Wine Newsletter

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Child Abduction Syndicate Uncovered in South Africa

In a shocking revelation, South African authorities have exposed a possible abduction syndicate, following the arrest of two women accused of kidnapping three children from various provinces. The women, identified as Grace Gumbo and Mercy Tsoko, were apprehended on New Year’s Day in a shack in Ogies, Mpumalanga, after a tip-off from vigilant local residents. Posing as social workers or nurses, they allegedly lured their victims into a trap, raising serious concerns about child safety and the cunning methods employed by potential abductors.

Unmasking the Abduction Syndicate

The suspects were presented in court, facing charges of child abduction and violations of the Immigration Act. Their arrest has been met with widespread applause for the South African police force, highlighting the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the safety of children. However, the operation has brought to the fore the alarming issue of child abduction and trafficking in the region.

Negligence and Child Abduction

Amid these disturbing developments, Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed has criticized parents for negligence, attributing it as a leading factor in the surge of child abduction and trafficking. He emphasized the criminal nature of the issue, dismissing any religious connotations. Governor Mohammed recently received seven rescued children, directing the opening of dedicated bank accounts for each child, seeded with N1m for their upkeep. He also urged religious leaders and child welfare agencies to uphold their responsibilities in safeguarding children.

Parents’ Plea for a Commission

In the wake of these events, parents of missing children in Kano state have made a desperate appeal for the establishment of a commission to expedite the investigation and release of their abducted children. The syndicate, specializing in kidnapping young children from Kano and relocating them to the Southern part of the country, has reportedly abducted over six hundred children in recent years. The arrested syndicate members were en route to Lagos after abducting children from Bauchi, revealing a complex web of illegal activities spanning multiple states.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

