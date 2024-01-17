Chihuahua Faces Deadly Surge as Violence Engulfs the Mexican State

In the Mexican state of Chihuahua, a chilling sight along the Chihuahua City-Juarez highway unfolded as police identified four of the five homicide victims found on consecutive days. The victims, aged between 16 and 23, were discovered next to a cattle fencing, their bodies bearing the horrific hallmarks of torture and bullet wounds. The fifth victim's decapitated remains were found nearby, shrouded in a blanket. Despite the harrowing scene and escalating violence, authorities are yet to establish a clear motive for these brutal murders.

A State in the Grip of Violence

Deputy Attorney General of Chihuahua, Carlos Manuel Salas, pointed towards a disturbing pattern fueling an alarming rise in murder rates. The region, he noted, is being tormented by a surge in drug-related violence and illegal migrant trafficking. These two criminal activities, according to Salas, could be responsible for up to 90% of the homicides in the area. The state of Chihuahua has recorded a staggering 77 homicides within the first half of January alone, with a significant majority occurring in Juarez.

Death Toll Rising

The grim tally also includes the murders of five notable Trans individuals within the first 15 days of the year: Gaby Ortiz, a renowned stylist based in Hidalgo, an unidentified woman from Tlaquepaque Jalisco, Vanesa from Coatzacoalcos, Miriam Ríos, an activist and Trans commissioner of the Movimiento Ciudadano political party in Michoacán, and Samantha Fonseca, a Trans activist and human rights defender from Mexico City. Protests against escalating violence and hate crimes targeting Trans people have erupted outside the National Palace.