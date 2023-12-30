en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Chief Magistrate’s Motorbike Torched in Arson Attack: Police Investigation Underway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:29 am EST
Chief Magistrate’s Motorbike Torched in Arson Attack: Police Investigation Underway

In the quietude of the early morning, a blaze disrupted the tranquility in R. Inguraidhoo. The target? A motorbike owned by Mohamed Rashad, the Chief Magistrate of the R. Inguraidhoo Court. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, reducing the motorbike to cinders in what has been identified as a deliberate act of arson.

A Condemnation and a Call for Action

In the aftermath of the attack, the Judges’ Association raised its voice. On Friday night, a statement was issued, denouncing the violent act. But their words went beyond mere condemnation. They called for a swift and thorough investigation, directing their plea to the police. The association underscored the necessity of reinforcing the safety and protection of judges and magistrates, as mandated by law.

Police Investigation Underway

Their call has not fallen on deaf ears. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. However, as the facts still remain shrouded in mystery, no arrests have been made in relation to the attack. The incident, while seemingly isolated, has brought the issue of the safety and protection of law officials into the spotlight.

Security Measures for Rashad Requested

While the investigation continues, the Judges’ Association has taken an additional step. They have requested that security measures be provided for Rashad, who now finds himself at the center of an act of intimidation. The request serves as a stark reminder of the threats that those in the judiciary face, and the importance of ensuring their protection.

0
Crime Maldives Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Barbados Court Cracks Down on Receiving Stolen Goods: A Stern Warning to All

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The State Urges Court to Consider Crime Severity; Trump Disqualified in Maine; Restoration Specialists LLC in Contractual Dispute

By Quadri Adejumo

Northbridge Stabbing: Man Severely Injured, Three Arrested

By Geeta Pillai

Indiana Family’s Pursuit of Freedom Leads to Legal Troubles in Dominica

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Escalation of Attacks on Pro-Life Institutions Post Roe v. Wade Overtu ...
@Crime · 31 mins
Escalation of Attacks on Pro-Life Institutions Post Roe v. Wade Overtu ...
heart comment 0
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident
Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Christmas Season Crime: Duo Arrested for Home Burglaries in Sydney
Oakland’s ‘Doom Loop’: Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City’s Future

By Shivani Chauhan

Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
56 seconds
Uganda's Electoral Commission in Crisis: A Call for Administrative Action
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
1 min
Emmanuel Dombo Criticizes Opposition MPs: Allegations of Hypocrisy and Political Tensions
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
1 min
Government of India Unveils Official 2024 Calendar: A Chronicle of Achievements
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
2 mins
MSseggona's Call for Unity Echoes Amidst Global Political Unrest
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
4 mins
Russia Reduces Defense Spending in 2024 Budget Revision: Implications and Reactions
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
4 mins
Nathan Eccleston: From Manchester Council Estate to Anfield - An Exclusive Insight
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
12 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
17 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
18 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
25 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app