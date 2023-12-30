Chief Magistrate’s Motorbike Torched in Arson Attack: Police Investigation Underway

In the quietude of the early morning, a blaze disrupted the tranquility in R. Inguraidhoo. The target? A motorbike owned by Mohamed Rashad, the Chief Magistrate of the R. Inguraidhoo Court. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 am on Friday, reducing the motorbike to cinders in what has been identified as a deliberate act of arson.

A Condemnation and a Call for Action

In the aftermath of the attack, the Judges’ Association raised its voice. On Friday night, a statement was issued, denouncing the violent act. But their words went beyond mere condemnation. They called for a swift and thorough investigation, directing their plea to the police. The association underscored the necessity of reinforcing the safety and protection of judges and magistrates, as mandated by law.

Police Investigation Underway

Their call has not fallen on deaf ears. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the police. However, as the facts still remain shrouded in mystery, no arrests have been made in relation to the attack. The incident, while seemingly isolated, has brought the issue of the safety and protection of law officials into the spotlight.

Security Measures for Rashad Requested

While the investigation continues, the Judges’ Association has taken an additional step. They have requested that security measures be provided for Rashad, who now finds himself at the center of an act of intimidation. The request serves as a stark reminder of the threats that those in the judiciary face, and the importance of ensuring their protection.