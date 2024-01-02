Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone

A woman in Chicago has been indicted for child endangerment after allegedly leaving four minors on their own on New Year’s Eve.

Dominique Bishop-Smith, 29, now faces four misdemeanor counts following the incident that unfolded in Austin on the West Side of the city.

The harrowing situation came to light when the oldest of the children, an 11-year-old, flagged down police officers.

The child reported that he had been left in charge of three younger children, notably a 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy.

The 11-year-old’s act of desperation took place in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a residential area of Austin.