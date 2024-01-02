en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Chicago Woman Charged with Child Endangerment for Leaving Minors Alone

A woman in Chicago has been indicted for child endangerment after allegedly leaving four minors on their own on New Year’s Eve.

Dominique Bishop-Smith, 29, now faces four misdemeanor counts following the incident that unfolded in Austin on the West Side of the city.

The harrowing situation came to light when the oldest of the children, an 11-year-old, flagged down police officers.

The child reported that he had been left in charge of three younger children, notably a 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy.

The 11-year-old’s act of desperation took place in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, a residential area of Austin.

0
Crime United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smash-and-Grab Burglary Targets Cannabis Dispensary, Second Hit on Kushery Locations

By Saboor Bayat

Ex-Town Councillor on Trial for Attempted Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Progress in Tina Satchwell Murder Case: Garda File Nears Completion

By BNN Correspondents

Bedford Animal Cruelty Case: Over 90 Animals Rescued from Deplorable Conditions

By Momen Zellmi

New Year's Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses ...
@Crime · 3 mins
New Year's Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses ...
heart comment 0
Edo State’s New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Edo State's New Police Commissioner Takes Firm Stand Against Cultism
Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses

By Rafia Tasleem

Man Critically Injured in Cliff Fall: Three Charged as Police Appeal for Witnesses
Striking Surge in Jefferson County Homicides Prompts Urgent Action

By BNN Correspondents

Striking Surge in Jefferson County Homicides Prompts Urgent Action
Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends in Peaceful Apprehension of Juvenile Carjacking Suspects

By Muhammad Jawad

Multi-Jurisdiction Police Chase Ends in Peaceful Apprehension of Juvenile Carjacking Suspects
Latest Headlines
World News
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
51 seconds
Philip Poole Appointed as First Head Coach of Super League Carolina
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
51 seconds
Jen Coleman's Inspiring Health Transformation: From 309 lbs to 165 lbs Amid Lymphoma Battle
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
59 seconds
Peter Shalulile Outscores Top Global Players: A Testament to African Football
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
1 min
Ex-Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson Praise Supreme Court's Rules on Anti-Terrorism Act
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
1 min
Iraq's National Security Council Charts Course for 2024 Amid Regional Tensions
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
1 min
BACP Withdraws Column on Jewish Trauma, Igniting Discourse on Silencing Jewish Voices
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
1 min
Lopez Obrador Addresses Violence Criticism, Affirms Commitment to Projects' Success
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
2 mins
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
2 mins
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app