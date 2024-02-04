Chicago Teen Fatally Shot After Leaving High School; Family Plans Funeral

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on the streets of Chicago, a 16-year-old high school student, Daveon Gibson, was fatally shot shortly after leaving his school. Known by his family as 'Dae Dae', Daveon was a sophomore at Senn High School, a cherished educational institution nestled within the Edgewater neighborhood. The tragic event took place on Wednesday at approximately 3:36 p.m., just blocks away from the school on Thorndale Avenue. A vehicle ominously drew closer, and several gunmen ruthlessly opened fire, striking Daveon and two other students.

A Life Cut Short

While his peers, also victims of this gruesome act, are currently recuperating in the hospital, Daveon tragically lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Remembered as a bright and respectful young man, Daveon harbored dreams of becoming a veterinarian. A beloved son, grandson, brother, and friend, Daveon had a passion for dancing and was far removed from the street life that ultimately claimed his life.

A Community in Mourning

The devastating loss of Daveon has plunged his family into deep mourning, with his grandmother Sherry Wesley and his mother preparing for his funeral. This fatal shooting is not an isolated incident. It forms part of a disturbing trend that has seen six students from Chicago Public Schools being shot over the last two weeks, four of whom did not survive. All these shootings took place in disturbingly close proximity to their schools. As of now, the authorities have not made any arrests, nor have they linked the shootings.

The Unsettling Reality of Gun Violence

This series of alarming shooting incidents targeting high school students in Chicago underscores the urgent need to address gun violence affecting children in the city. Measures are being discussed to improve safety for high school students, including the presence of uniformed police officers in schools and the idea of bringing violence prevention workers from the community into schools. These shootings serve as a grim reminder of the prevalence of gun violence and the urgent need for innovative solutions.