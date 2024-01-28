Chicago Police Issue Alert Following Attempted Sexual Assault in Belmont Cragin

In the quiet neighborhood of Belmont Cragin, a chilling incident has sent tremors of fear through the community. A woman was attacked in her basement apartment in the early hours of Friday. The apartment, nestled in the 2600 block of North Lavergne Avenue, turned into a crime scene when an intruder broke in while the woman was asleep. The assailant, a man, attacked her and attempted to sexually assault her. The woman courageously fought him off, causing him to flee in a southbound direction on North Lavergine Avenue.

A Detailed Description of the Suspect

The suspect remains at large, and his description has been circulated by the police. He is described as a Black man, aged between 20 to 30 years. His height is estimated to be between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet, and he weighs somewhere between 150 to 220 pounds. At the time of the attack, the suspect was clad in black clothing, including black bottoms, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Police Response and Community Alert

In response to this incident, the Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert to keep residents informed and cautious. As of now, no arrests have been made. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the detectives at the Area Five headquarters. Their contact number, 312-746-6554, has been made available for this purpose.

Advisories Issued by the Police Department

Apart from the alert, the police have also issued a series of advisories for residents on the city’s Northwest Side. They are recommending people to stay aware of their surroundings and ensure that their doors and windows are secured. They have also urged the public to call 911 immediately if they witness a crime or fall victim to one. These measures are intended to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of the residents in the Belmont Cragin community.