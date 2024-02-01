Chicago Elites and Corporates Rally $66 Million to Battle Rising Crime Rates

Chicago's elite families and corporate chiefs have rallied to raise a staggering $66 million to tackle the city's spiralling crime rates. The campaign, fueled by significant donations from prominent entities like the Crown and Pritzker family foundations, aims to curb gun violence through an ambitious initiative. The program, named Scaling Community Violence Intervention for a Safer Chicago (SC2), is bolstered by the support of both governmental and community organizations. The goal is to realize a 50% reduction in shootings and homicides within five years, with a longer-term objective of a 75% decrease over a decade.

Industry Giants Lead Fundraising Efforts

The Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is at the helm of the fundraising mission, with leaders from major corporations such as McDonald's Corp., Ulta Beauty Inc., and Morningstar Inc. playing crucial roles. Notably, Hyatt Hotels CEO Mark Hoplamazian and BMO Bank's Eric Smith were handed the reins of the effort almost half a year ago.

Addressing Rising Crime Rates

Chicago has been grappling with a significant surge in crime, experiencing a 16% increase in crime rates last year, and a 55% escalation since 2019. While there has been a modest decline in murders in recent years, the numbers are still 23% higher compared to 2019. SC2's strategy includes extending support to at least half of the 20,000 Chicagoans at the highest risk of being involved in shootings, a marked increase from the current support levels of 15-20% provided by community violence prevention organizations.

Targeted Neighborhoods and Collaborative Efforts

The initiative will focus on seven neighborhoods, including East Garfield Park, Englewood, and Austin, with plans to expand support to 75% of at-risk individuals within a decade. The SC2 steering committee boasts of former US education secretary Arne Duncan among its members, along with other significant foundations and philanthropic entities. Chicago's Mayor, Brandon Johnson, has voiced the city's dedication to collaborative efforts encompassing community members, organizations, philanthropy, and businesses to devise effective resolutions to the city's crime predicaments.