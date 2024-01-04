en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Chesterfield County Woman Loses $7,000 in Cell Phone Scam: A Tale of Financial Hardship and Vigilance

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Chesterfield County Woman Loses $7,000 in Cell Phone Scam: A Tale of Financial Hardship and Vigilance

In a shocking incident, Shona Goodwin, a resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia, fell prey to a sophisticated cell phone scam, costing her a staggering $7,000. This financial blow, involving unauthorized transactions via her Cash App, Zelle, and checking account, has caused significant disruptions in her life, both personally and professionally.

The Intricacies of SIM Swapping

Goodwin suspects her ordeal is due to electronic SIM swapping, a nefarious practice also known as phone cloning. This technique allows scammers to take over a victim’s phone, impersonating the owner to access sensitive information. Scammers can then make transactions that appear as though they’re originating from the victim’s phone, making detection and prevention challenging.

Hardship and Adaptation

The financial loss has had a profound impact on Goodwin’s life. As a caregiver for her mother and a business owner, the scam has forced her to endure significant financial hardship. This includes not being able to afford groceries and relocating her nearly three-decade-old business into her garage to reduce expenses.

Raising Awareness and Preventive Measures

Goodwin is now utilizing her unfortunate experience to spread awareness about the dangers of SIM swapping. She emphasizes the importance of vigilance against such scams. In cases of suspected SIM swapping or related cell phone fraud, the Federal Communications Commission (FTC) encourages individuals to take immediate action to address the issue.

0
Crime United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
30 seconds ago
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
Dennis Prasad, a 44-year-old dual U.S. citizen, has been sentenced to a five-year prison term following his guilty plea to two counts of aggravated assault. The distressing incidents that led to Prasad’s conviction took place in Vancouver in September 2022. Attacks in Vancouver The first attack transpired near Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on
Dual U.S. Citizen Sentenced to Five Years for Aggravated Assault in Vancouver
Brazil Launches Major Crackdown on Internet Piracy with 'Operation 404'
3 mins ago
Brazil Launches Major Crackdown on Internet Piracy with 'Operation 404'
Quick Police Response Leads to Arrest of Wingstop Burglars
3 mins ago
Quick Police Response Leads to Arrest of Wingstop Burglars
Albert Lea Man, Jacob Alan Gardner, Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop
2 mins ago
Albert Lea Man, Jacob Alan Gardner, Faces Multiple Charges After Traffic Stop
Complex Real Estate Fraud Unearthed in Connecticut, FBI Investigating
2 mins ago
Complex Real Estate Fraud Unearthed in Connecticut, FBI Investigating
Jen Shah Declines Bravo's Miniseries Offer Amidst RHOSLC Intrigue
2 mins ago
Jen Shah Declines Bravo's Miniseries Offer Amidst RHOSLC Intrigue
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
39 seconds
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
42 seconds
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
58 seconds
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
1 min
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
2 mins
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
3 mins
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
3 mins
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
3 mins
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
3 mins
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app