en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize’s Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize’s Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs

Chester Williams, Belize’s Commissioner of Police, recently commemorated his fifth anniversary in the role on January 8, 2024. Looking back on his journey, Williams expressed profound appreciation for the assistance and support he received from the citizens, his fellow police officers, and government officials. Rising to the top post in 2019 after an assorted career, including a stint as the officer commanding the Eastern Division, Williams openly acknowledged the adversities encountered during his term.

Challenges and Achievements

These hurdles included intensified public scrutiny, the strain imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the department’s resources, and the intricacies involved in combating transnational drug-related crime. Despite these impediments, he drew attention to significant accomplishments, such as the substantial reduction in complaints of police brutality by over 50%, and the consistent annual decrease in the murder rate during his tenure.

Commitment to Human Rights

Williams underscored the department’s commitment to preserving lives and championing human rights and dignity. He extended his gratitude towards his team for their untiring efforts and lauded the supportive role of his minister. With an optimistic outlook for 2024, Williams aims to further enhance the functioning and reputation of the Belize Police Department.

Historic Tenure

If Williams continues in his role throughout 2024, he will be etched in Belize’s history books as the longest-serving Commissioner in recent times. This achievement comes after a tumultuous previous year, during which Williams had to dismiss a leaked report that speculated about his possible early retirement.

0
Belize Crime Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
22 hours ago
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
In the early hours of Friday morning, Belize City’s tranquil night was shattered by a hail of gunfire. The incident unfolded when a black Geo Prizm, driven by 27-year-old Shane Nolberto, was ambushed on Baymen Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Onboard the vehicle, apart from Nolberto, was businessman Jervis Matthews, 30, and four women. Unsuspecting Prey
Belize City Shooting: Ambush on Baymen Avenue Marks Third Recent Incident
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 day ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
22 hours ago
Santa Elena Town Call Center Agent Robbed and Assaulted in Broad Daylight
Belize Ministry of Human Development Bids Farewell to CEO Tanya Santos Neal
23 hours ago
Belize Ministry of Human Development Bids Farewell to CEO Tanya Santos Neal
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
23 hours ago
Belize City Construction Worker Convicted for Possession of Knife Outside Legal Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
23 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
23 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
24 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
24 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
24 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
24 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
25 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
25 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
25 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app