Chester Williams Marks Five Years as Belize’s Police Commissioner: A Tenure of Challenges and Triumphs

Chester Williams, Belize’s Commissioner of Police, recently commemorated his fifth anniversary in the role on January 8, 2024. Looking back on his journey, Williams expressed profound appreciation for the assistance and support he received from the citizens, his fellow police officers, and government officials. Rising to the top post in 2019 after an assorted career, including a stint as the officer commanding the Eastern Division, Williams openly acknowledged the adversities encountered during his term.

Challenges and Achievements

These hurdles included intensified public scrutiny, the strain imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the department’s resources, and the intricacies involved in combating transnational drug-related crime. Despite these impediments, he drew attention to significant accomplishments, such as the substantial reduction in complaints of police brutality by over 50%, and the consistent annual decrease in the murder rate during his tenure.

Commitment to Human Rights

Williams underscored the department’s commitment to preserving lives and championing human rights and dignity. He extended his gratitude towards his team for their untiring efforts and lauded the supportive role of his minister. With an optimistic outlook for 2024, Williams aims to further enhance the functioning and reputation of the Belize Police Department.

Historic Tenure

If Williams continues in his role throughout 2024, he will be etched in Belize’s history books as the longest-serving Commissioner in recent times. This achievement comes after a tumultuous previous year, during which Williams had to dismiss a leaked report that speculated about his possible early retirement.