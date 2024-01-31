Cheshire Police Detain Two with Suspicious Items in Stop Check

Two suspects, named as Craig Chapman, 52, from Wythenshawe, and Rafal Pinkowski, 40, from Coalville near Leicester, found themselves under the unwelcome spotlight of Cheshire Police after a routine stop check on a blue Ford Focus in Lymm turned into a significant arrest. The event transpired shortly after 10pm on Monday when officers pulled over the vehicle on Manor Road. The subsequent search revealed items that raised suspicion, including a balaclava and a blowtorch.

The Charges

Following the discovery, Chapman and Pinkowski were taken into custody and subsequently charged with various offences. Chapman, already known to the authorities for past indiscretions, now faces charges of going equipped to steal, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. On the other hand, Pinkowski has been charged with going equipped to steal and obstructing a constable in the execution of duty.

The Evidence

The charge of 'going equipped to steal' is a significant one, stemming from the possession of items that the police believe were intended for use in the theft of a motor vehicle. These items include a balaclava, screwdriver, pliers, and a blowtorch, all found within the Ford Focus during the stop check.

Court Appearance

The duo is set to answer to their crimes before Chester Crown Court on February 28. The court will then determine the extent of their guilt and the appropriate punishment for their actions. As it stands, Chapman and Pinkowski remain in police custody, their fates hanging in the balance of justice.