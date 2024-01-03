Cherokee County Raid Results in Major Drug Seizure and Arrests

Early Wednesday morning, the calm of County Road 75 was disrupted by the presence of Cherokee County deputies and investigators. Acting on a search warrant, they raided a residence, leading to a significant seizure of methamphetamine and marijuana. The operation culminated in the arrest of 61-year-old Albert Cagle from Cedar Bluff, marking a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in the county.

Substantial Drug Seizure

The search warrant execution resulted in the confiscation of a substantial amount of methamphetamine and marijuana. Such a large-scale seizure indicates the presence of an extensive illegal drug operation, with the drugs likely intended for distribution within the local community. The authorities have not released the exact quantities seized, but the arrest charges suggest a significant haul.

Charges Against Albert Cagle

Albert Cagle, the resident and apparent orchestrator of the illegal operation, is now facing severe charges. The 61-year-old Cedar Bluff man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges reflect the scale of the operation and the potential damage it could have inflicted on the community.

Continued Efforts to Combat Drug-Related Crimes

This raid and subsequent arrest are part of the Cherokee County authorities’ ongoing efforts to eradicate drug-related crimes in the area. Led by Sheriff Jeff Shaver, these operations aim to dismantle illegal drug operations and bring those responsible to justice. Following his arrest, Cagle was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he awaits trial.