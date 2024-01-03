en English
Crime

Cherokee County Raid Results in Major Drug Seizure and Arrests

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
Cherokee County Raid Results in Major Drug Seizure and Arrests

Early Wednesday morning, the calm of County Road 75 was disrupted by the presence of Cherokee County deputies and investigators. Acting on a search warrant, they raided a residence, leading to a significant seizure of methamphetamine and marijuana. The operation culminated in the arrest of 61-year-old Albert Cagle from Cedar Bluff, marking a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in the county.

Substantial Drug Seizure

The search warrant execution resulted in the confiscation of a substantial amount of methamphetamine and marijuana. Such a large-scale seizure indicates the presence of an extensive illegal drug operation, with the drugs likely intended for distribution within the local community. The authorities have not released the exact quantities seized, but the arrest charges suggest a significant haul.

Charges Against Albert Cagle

Albert Cagle, the resident and apparent orchestrator of the illegal operation, is now facing severe charges. The 61-year-old Cedar Bluff man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges reflect the scale of the operation and the potential damage it could have inflicted on the community.

Continued Efforts to Combat Drug-Related Crimes

This raid and subsequent arrest are part of the Cherokee County authorities’ ongoing efforts to eradicate drug-related crimes in the area. Led by Sheriff Jeff Shaver, these operations aim to dismantle illegal drug operations and bring those responsible to justice. Following his arrest, Cagle was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he awaits trial.

Crime United States
Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

