Cherokee County: Multiple Arrests and Current Detention Center Inmate Count

In a recent series of events in Cherokee County, multiple arrests have been made for various offenses. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Centre Police Department have been at the forefront of these arrests, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

Arrests in Cherokee County

Joshua Taylor, a 31-year-old resident of Gaylesville, has been apprehended by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Taylor has been arrested for failing to appear on previous charges, with four counts against him. In a similar vein, Justin Lambert, a 33-year-old man from Centre, AL, has also been taken into custody by the same sheriff's office on charges of public intoxication.

More Arrests and Current Detention Center Count

Andrea Voytek, a 30-year-old from Rainbow City, was arrested by the Centre Police Department, also on charges of public intoxication. Christina Mayhew, a 28-year-old from Collinsville, AL, has been taken into custody by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. However, the specific charges against Mayhew have not been disclosed in the report. As of now, the Cherokee County Detention Center is housing a total of 91 inmates.

Presumption of Innocence

It's crucial to remember that all subjects arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This fundamental principle forms the bedrock of our legal system and ensures that every individual receives a fair and impartial trial.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Centre Police Department continue to work diligently to ensure the safety and security of their community. These arrests are a testament to their ongoing efforts to uphold the law and order in Cherokee County.