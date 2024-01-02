en English
Crime

Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Cherokee County Law Enforcement Makes Multiple Arrests in 24 hours

In a series of arrests over the past day, Cherokee County law enforcement apprehended four individuals on varying charges. The arrested include individuals from Cedar Bluff and Douglasville, Georgia, and Centre, with the charges ranging from unlawful possession of a controlled substance to disorderly conduct.

Unlawful Possession Arrests in Cedar Bluff

From Cedar Bluff, 38-year-old Haley Neal and 32-year-old Aaron Williams were taken into custody by local police on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Their arrests add to the increasing concern of substance abuse within the region.

Disorderly Conduct Charge for Douglasville Resident

Adam Baker, 37, from Douglasville, Georgia, was apprehended by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct. Baker’s arrest underlines the efforts of law enforcement to maintain public order and safety.

Centre Resident Arrested

Lastly, 29-year-old Darrius Williams from Centre was arrested. However, the specific charges and arresting agency remain undisclosed. Williams’ arrest continues to be shrouded in mystery as further details are awaited.

At present, the Cherokee County Detention Center houses 96 inmates. This series of arrests underscores the ongoing efforts of Cherokee County’s law enforcement in maintaining law and order. All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, their arrests being based on probable cause.

Crime Georgia United States
Mazhar Abbas

