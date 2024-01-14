en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Chennai’s Unforgiving Underworld: Criminal Witness Murdered to Mute Testimony

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:39 pm EST
Chennai’s Unforgiving Underworld: Criminal Witness Murdered to Mute Testimony

In the bustling city of Chennai, a chilling narrative of crime came to an unexpected climax when 54-year-old Madhavan, a man with a chequered past, met a violent end in Ice House. The incident marks a grim continuation of events that began five months ago with a brutal attack that claimed the life of Madhavan’s associate, ‘Arcot’ V Suresh, a notorious figure in the criminal underworld.

From Narrow Escape to Inevitable End

Following the death of Suresh in Santhome, Madhavan had relocated from Pulianthope to Ice House, in a desperate bid to start afresh and distance himself from his past. However, the shadow of his association with Suresh, and the subsequent murder investigation, continued to loom over him. Unfortunately, the move did little to deter his assailants, who finally caught up with him in a shocking public assault.

A Murder Most Foul

Madhavan was at a local parotta stall on Dr Besant Road when a gang on motorbikes descended upon him in a swift, well-planned attack. Bystanders could only watch in horror as the men made their escape, leaving Madhavan severely injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations: Unearthing a Motive

According to preliminary findings by the local police, the motive behind Madhavan’s murder appears to be an attempt to eliminate him as a key witness in the ongoing case of Suresh’s murder. In the aftermath of Suresh’s death, eleven individuals were apprehended. With Madhavan’s untimely demise, the case has taken a sinister turn, adding another layer of complexity to an already convoluted investigation.

The Ice House police have formally registered a case, and the hunt is on to bring Madhavan’s killers to justice, shedding light on the intricate web of crime and retaliation that led to this tragic incident.

0
Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
9 seconds ago
Mwinilunga Murder Case: Accused Husband to Defend Himself in Court
In a shocking turn of events in Mwinilunga district, a grave case involving 42-year-old Patrick Sangunja has come to the fore. The man stands accused of the most heinous crime – the murder of his own wife, Gertrude Kanema. Sangunja allegedly set Kanema on fire, leading to severe burns that eventually caused her death. The
Mwinilunga Murder Case: Accused Husband to Defend Himself in Court
Health Ministry Denies Pathologist Transfer Amidst Johor's Urine-Tampering Scandal
10 mins ago
Health Ministry Denies Pathologist Transfer Amidst Johor's Urine-Tampering Scandal
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
11 mins ago
Pratapgarh Resident Seeks Permission to Publicly Rebuke Newspaper
Adidas Ends Sponsorship Contract with Adam Johnson Amidst Guilty Plea
5 mins ago
Adidas Ends Sponsorship Contract with Adam Johnson Amidst Guilty Plea
Classic 1962 Chevy Impala Stolen from Woodland Hills Home
5 mins ago
Classic 1962 Chevy Impala Stolen from Woodland Hills Home
Unraveling the Mystery of the Raleigh Shooting
6 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery of the Raleigh Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
13 seconds
Iowa State Clinches Decisive Victory Over Oklahoma State in Basketball Showdown
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
13 seconds
Jordan Joslyn and Adrian Torres Triumph at the Patrick J. Morales Memorial Tournament
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
14 seconds
A Vigil for Jazmin Jefferson: A Lifeguard's Tragic End Sparks Calls for Investigation
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
19 seconds
Jack Perry's Dramatic Return and Rebellion at NJPW's Battle In The Valley
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
20 seconds
Washington Triumphs Over Atlanta in Competitive Basketball Match
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games: High Scores and Competitive Matchups
21 seconds
Recent Boys' Prep Basketball Games: High Scores and Competitive Matchups
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in Thrilling Basketball Match
27 seconds
Drake University Triumphs Over Southern Illinois in Thrilling Basketball Match
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
2 mins
President Biden Targets Energy Crisis with Strategic Move
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
3 mins
Milind Deora Resigns from Congress, Set to Join Shinde Sena: A Shift in Indian Political Landscape
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
24 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
24 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
37 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
41 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
46 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app