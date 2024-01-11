en English
Crime

Chembur Resident Acquitted in Wife’s Stabbing Case: Discrepancies in Weapon Recovery Key to Verdict

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:17 am EST
In a significant ruling, a sessions court acquitted James John Quriyan, a resident of Chembur, in a murder case involving the fatal stabbing of his wife during a domestic spat in March 2020. The acquittal hinged on notable discrepancies in the recovery of the alleged murder weapon, casting doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Discrepancies in the Murder Weapon Recovery

Quriyan, arrested a day after his wife’s death on March 8, 2020, during his interrogation, agreed to show the knife he purportedly used in their domicile. Yet, the court underscored a lack of clarity concerning two knives – one retrieved from Quriyan’s residence and another shipped with the deceased’s body for examination. The court queried the conspicuous absence of the murder weapon during the initial police visits to the scene of the crime. It also pointed out that the spot panchanama, an official inspection, was not undertaken in the specific room where the victim was discovered post-assault.

Recounting the Events of the Fateful Night

The case was filed based on the testimony of the couple’s son, recounting the events as narrated by his mother. According to her, Quriyan came home, initiated a heated argument with his wife over inspecting her phone. In a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her with a kitchen knife. The victim managed to flee their residence, collapsing outside a neighbor’s house while screaming.

Insufficient Evidence Leads to Acquittal

The court highlighted the lack of concrete evidence supporting the prosecution’s case, including inconsistencies in the recovery of the weapon and the sequence of events. The son’s testimony, while crucial, was not backed by corroborating evidence, leading to questions about the credibility of his account. In the light of these discrepancies, the court ruled in Quriyan’s favor, acquitting him of the murder charge, and offering a stark reminder of the importance of meticulous investigation and evidence gathering in criminal proceedings.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

