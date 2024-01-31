Cheektowaga Woman Faces Multiple Charges of Animal Cruelty

In a shocking instance of animal cruelty, a Cheektowaga resident, 24-year-old Kerisa J. Schmitt, has been indicted on multiple counts of over-driving, torturing, and injuring animals. The Erie County District Attorney's Office has accused Schmitt of failing to provide necessary sustenance, leading to the suffering of 156 animals under her care. The offenses, class A misdemeanors, could potentially lead to a year of imprisonment for each count.

The Unveiling of Cruelty

The charges were brought to light following a welfare check conducted by SPCA officers at Schmitt's property. Officers discovered an unsettling scene of 117 chickens crammed into small pens, awash in feces. Additionally, 18 ducks, two goats, a pig, and several rabbits and domestic pets were found in squalid conditions. The animals were visibly ill or injured, and tragically, one rabbit's health condition was so severe it had to be euthanized.

Legal Consequences and Animal Welfare

Schmitt currently faces the legal repercussions of her actions. She has been barred from owning animals while her case is pending and has surrendered 151 animals to the SPCA. Many of the animals have since found new homes, marking a hopeful turn in their distressing ordeal. In addition to the animal cruelty charges, Schmitt also faces a separate charge of petit larceny. Her history of failing to appear in court led to an arrest warrant being issued when she missed a scheduled court date. However, she later turned herself in to the authorities.

Animal Cruelty: A Societal Concern

This case underscores the importance of community vigilance in reporting potential cases of animal cruelty. It serves as a reminder of the often-overlooked victims of such incidents - the animals whose voices often go unheard. Advocacy for animals is crucial, and organizations like the SPCA play a key role in protecting and rehabilitating animals in distress.