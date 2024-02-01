Cheektowaga Man Arrested in Connection with Buffalo ATM Burglaries

In a major breakthrough in a series of ATM burglaries in Buffalo, authorities have apprehended 26-year-old Alex Fleming III from Cheektowaga. Fleming is now facing the repercussions of his alleged criminal activities, with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges filed against him.

Charges Against Fleming

After a meticulous investigation, Fleming has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree grand larceny, one count each of second- and third-degree criminal mischief, and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. These charges stem from the series of burglaries that have led to significant financial losses and property damage in the Buffalo area.

Chronicle of the Crimes

The first incident took place on South Park Avenue in December 2023. Fleming allegedly disabled surveillance cameras before making his move. He is accused of burglarizing a business, making away with cash, tobacco products, and damaging an ATM and cash registers. The spree did not end there. On the same day, another business on East Delavan Avenue fell victim to a similar crime, with cash and tobacco products stolen, and an ATM removed.

The third burglary involved the damage and theft from three ATMs, cash, and tobacco products from a business on Fillmore Avenue. In addition to the store burglary, three vehicles parked outside were also targeted, resulting in the theft of cash and checkbooks. The total estimated damage and loss from these criminal activities exceed $45,000.

Recovery and Ongoing Investigation

A search warrant executed at an address on Walden Avenue, believed to be Fleming's residence, led to the recovery of some of the stolen property. The Buffalo Police Department continues its investigation into the thefts, as they strive to recover the remaining stolen items and bring full justice to the victims of these crimes.