Chechen Governor Advocates for Extreme Measures Against Criminals’ Relatives

In a recent controversial meeting, Chechen Governor Ramzan Kadyrov suggested holding relatives of criminals responsible if the culprits remain at large. The meeting was attended by officials from the Internal Affairs Ministry’s Chechen department and the Russian National Guard. Kadyrov’s actual words, captured in a recording published by himself, hinted towards even more severe actions such as executing a family member of the criminal to exact blood revenge. Translations by Agentstvo and Chechen human rights organization Vayfond endorse this interpretation of Kadyrov’s speech.

Violent Remarks in Line With Previous Statements

Kadyrov’s controversial remarks align with his previous statements endorsing violence. In October, he advised law enforcement to shoot at unauthorized rally participants post warning shots. In December, he expressed approval of his son’s violent actions against a prisoner accused of desecrating the Quran. The repeated instances highlight a pattern in Kadyrov’s approach to crime and punishment, which often involves extreme measures.

Human Rights Abuses and International Sanctions

These incidents are part of a larger picture of human rights abuses that Kadyrov is accused of overseeing. These include abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the persecution of the LGBT community. In response to these allegations, the European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia’s state-run diamond giant Alrosa and its CEO, as part of a ban on imports of precious stones over the Ukraine war.

Journalist and Lawyer Attacked in Chechnya

In a related incident, award-winning Russian investigative journalist Yelena Milashina and lawyer Aleksandr Nemov were severely beaten by armed men during a trip to Chechnya. The attack occurred as they were traveling from the airport to the capital, Grozny, to attend the sentencing of Zarema Musayeva. Musayeva, the mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists, has been put on trial for fraud and assaulting a law enforcement officer, charges that critics call politically motivated.