en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cheadle Double Fatality Case: No Additional Suspects Sought

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Cheadle Double Fatality Case: No Additional Suspects Sought

The quiet of the New Year’s Eve was shattered in Cheadle, Staffordshire, when a mother and daughter, Joyce and Karen Wilshaw, were discovered lifeless within the confines of their bungalow. The ensuing police investigation has now reached a significant juncture. The Staffordshire Police have announced that they are no longer seeking a suspect in the case, a development that has sent ripples through the community that is still reeling under the shock of the incident.

No Further Suspects

Initially, a 68-year-old man, Ralph Harrison, was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, Harrison, who had moved into the Wilshaw residence to care for Joyce following the demise of her husband in 2008, has since been released. The police have confirmed that no further action will be pursued against him. The exact circumstances of the deaths continue to be a subject of police scrutiny. They have thus far revealed that Joyce Wilshaw, 91, succumbed to blunt force trauma to the head. Her daughter, Karen, 63, endured multiple traumatic injuries.

A Community in Mourning

The news of the deaths and the subsequent investigation has left the community in shock. The residents of the street remember Joyce as a ‘lovely woman’ and reminisce about the close-knit community they were a part of. Harrison, a former military policeman and IT worker, along with Karen, a former government worker and an avid golfer, enjoyed the respect of their neighbours. Their deaths have cast a long shadow over the community.

Next Steps

The next of kin are receiving support from specialist officers during these trying times. The initial post-mortem examinations have been followed by further tests to ascertain the complete truth behind the tragic incident. In the meantime, the police continue their diligent investigation, not seeking any additional suspects but focusing on uncovering the mystery that shrouds the unfortunate deaths of Joyce and Karen Wilshaw.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
A fatal confrontation at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales, led to the death of a man identified as Alexander Stuart Pinnock. The incident occurred when Pinnock, during a consultation, brandished a firearm, prompting a swift and lethal response from the police. A Disguised Past Pinnock, 34, had a history of impersonating a
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
Ecuador in Crisis: Military Confronts Gang Violence
14 mins ago
Ecuador in Crisis: Military Confronts Gang Violence
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
15 mins ago
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
8 mins ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic Prompts Investigation
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
11 mins ago
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
14 mins ago
Tragic End for Pet Dog in Police Operation: A Deep Dive into the Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
29 seconds
U.S. Congress Probes China Ties of UAE Tech Giant, Considers Trade Restrictions
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
50 seconds
Plant-Based Diet Linked to Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection, Study Suggests
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
2 mins
Ashley Judd Recounts Emotional Last Moments with Mother Naomi Judd
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
2 mins
The JN.1 Variant: A New Strain of COVID-19 Causes Spike in Cases
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
4 mins
Chris Christie's Unfiltered View on Presidential Race Caught on Livestream
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
4 mins
Rugby Stars Jessica Sergis and Tommy Talau Go Instagram Official
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
11 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
11 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
11 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app