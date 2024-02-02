Chattanooga Man Sentenced to Ten Years for Brutal Attack and Arson

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, a chapter of violence and terror has reached its legal conclusion. The central figure, Van Edward Keith III, a 45-year-old man, has been sentenced to a decade behind bars. This court-mandated destination is a result of his guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault and arson, stemming from a brutal incident that unfolded on the 3rd of June, 2022.

The Assault and Arson

On that fateful day, Keith's residence on Allin Street became the scene of a heinous crime. His target was his girlfriend. The assault was so brutal that the woman was left with a broken leg, the bone jutting out through her skin. But the assault was not where Keith's violent spree ended. In a sinister twist, he attempted to murder his girlfriend by setting their house on fire while she was still immobilized inside.

A Brutal Scene

According to court documents, after the attack, Keith dragged his girlfriend into the kitchen. He surrounded her with cooking oil and charcoal, creating a makeshift pyre. Using paper towels, he ignited this combustible concoction. The victim, playing dead, managed to escape this horrifying situation and call for help.

The Aftermath and Legal Conclusion

Alerted by neighbors, the authorities arrived soon after, and the Chattanooga Fire Department and investigators quickly apprehended Keith. The woman underwent a lengthy recovery process, her life forever scarred by the event. Today, the victim finds some solace in the legal outcome and is looking forward to moving on from this nightmarish chapter of her life.