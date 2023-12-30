Chatsworth Tragedy: Community Demands Justice for Vyaksha Sookdew’s Brutal Murder

In a chilling sequence of events in Chatsworth, a lively and generous woman, Vyaksha Sookdew, was found brutally murdered in her Havenside home. The alleged perpetrator, her boyfriend Sugandran (Rodney) Naicker, is accused of bludgeoning her to death with a hammer on Christmas Day, leaving her body with severe signs of violence and broken limbs.

Unraveling The Heinous Crime

According to the reports, Naicker fled the crime scene, refueled his car at a local station without paying, and then disappeared. The alarm was raised by PT Alarms, who reported his initial flight from the fuel station. The authorities swung into action and managed to apprehend Naicker when he returned to the same station to buy airtime, demonstrating a chilling nonchalance.

Seeking Justice For Vyaksha

Upon further investigation, the police discovered Sookdew’s body and charged Naicker with theft and murder. He made an initial appearance at Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court and is scheduled to reappear on January 4, 2024. Sookdew’s bereaved family is seeking justice for their loved one’s untimely and brutal death. They plan to hold a peaceful demonstration outside the court during Naicker’s next appearance.

Community United in Grief and Anger

A petition demanding justice for Sookdew’s brutal murder has already garnered 11,000 signatures. The community remembers Sookdew as a lively, intelligent, and generous person, whose life was unjustly snuffed out in an act of brutal violence. As the court date draws closer, the cries for justice grow louder, echoing the collective grief and outrage of a community scorned.