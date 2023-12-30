en English
Crime

Chatsworth Tragedy: Community Demands Justice for Vyaksha Sookdew’s Brutal Murder

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm EST
In a chilling sequence of events in Chatsworth, a lively and generous woman, Vyaksha Sookdew, was found brutally murdered in her Havenside home. The alleged perpetrator, her boyfriend Sugandran (Rodney) Naicker, is accused of bludgeoning her to death with a hammer on Christmas Day, leaving her body with severe signs of violence and broken limbs.

Unraveling The Heinous Crime

According to the reports, Naicker fled the crime scene, refueled his car at a local station without paying, and then disappeared. The alarm was raised by PT Alarms, who reported his initial flight from the fuel station. The authorities swung into action and managed to apprehend Naicker when he returned to the same station to buy airtime, demonstrating a chilling nonchalance.

Seeking Justice For Vyaksha

Upon further investigation, the police discovered Sookdew’s body and charged Naicker with theft and murder. He made an initial appearance at Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court and is scheduled to reappear on January 4, 2024. Sookdew’s bereaved family is seeking justice for their loved one’s untimely and brutal death. They plan to hold a peaceful demonstration outside the court during Naicker’s next appearance.

Community United in Grief and Anger

A petition demanding justice for Sookdew’s brutal murder has already garnered 11,000 signatures. The community remembers Sookdew as a lively, intelligent, and generous person, whose life was unjustly snuffed out in an act of brutal violence. As the court date draws closer, the cries for justice grow louder, echoing the collective grief and outrage of a community scorned.

Crime South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

