Chase in Sheboygan County Ends in Tragedy, Search for Dangerous Suspect Continues

In a late-night incident in Sheboygan County, a police pursuit ended with a suspect dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while authorities intensify the hunt for the accomplice, identified as Mario Doyle Jr., 28, urging the public to exercise caution.

High-Speed Chase Leads to Sudden End

A routine traffic stop on State 32 and County FF in the town of Herman escalated into a high-speed chase around 11:22 p.m. on Saturday. The chase took a grim turn when the suspect vehicle halted a second time near County M and County Line Road, where one passenger exited the vehicle, fired shots at officers, and fled the scene. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Dept. reported that no officers were injured during the exchange.

Intensive Search Operation

To assist in the manhunt, the Sheboygan and Manitowoc Drone Teams were deployed, highlighting the use of advanced technology in modern law enforcement efforts. However, as the drone neared the suspect's last known location, officers were alerted to a distant gunshot, later confirmed as the suspect's self-inflicted fatal injury. The vehicle's driver, Mario Doyle Jr., remains at large, with authorities describing him as dangerous and advising the public not to approach him.

Community Alert and Ongoing Investigation

The search for Doyle continues, with the Sheriff's Office successfully locating the suspect vehicle within the local area. Police are calling on anyone with information regarding Doyle's whereabouts to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in ensuring public safety. The incident has sparked a renewed discussion on the dangers law enforcement officers face and the challenges in apprehending suspects considered a threat to the community.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of police work and the complexities involved in ensuring public safety. As the investigation continues, the community remains on high alert, hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the manhunt.