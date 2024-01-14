Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide

In the late hours of Friday, a tragic incident occurred in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, where a charred body was discovered inside a Maruti Alto car engulfed in flames. The vehicle belonged to 57-year-old Augustine Joseph, a resident of Punnakkal. The incident was reported by a motorcyclist who noticed the burning car on the roadside near midnight and alerted the authorities.

Identifying the Victim

The body, found seated in the driver’s position, was burned beyond recognition. However, Augustine’s relatives were able to identify the vehicle and his personal belongings. Augustine had reportedly left home at 7 pm on Friday and never returned. The Thiruvambady police’s initial conclusion is that the incident may be a case of suicide.

Postmortem Examination and Further Investigation

Following a postmortem examination at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Saturday, the body was released to the family. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. A scientific investigation has been initiated to unravel the circumstances leading to the fire.

Community Impact

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Thiruvambady. The sudden and grim death of Augustine Joseph has left many in mourning and has raised concerns about the safety of residents. As the investigation unfolds, the community hopes for answers and justice for Augustine, and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.