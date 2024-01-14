en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 pm EST
Charred Body Found in Car Fire in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode: A Case of Suspected Suicide

In the late hours of Friday, a tragic incident occurred in Thiruvambady, Kozhikode, where a charred body was discovered inside a Maruti Alto car engulfed in flames. The vehicle belonged to 57-year-old Augustine Joseph, a resident of Punnakkal. The incident was reported by a motorcyclist who noticed the burning car on the roadside near midnight and alerted the authorities.

Identifying the Victim

The body, found seated in the driver’s position, was burned beyond recognition. However, Augustine’s relatives were able to identify the vehicle and his personal belongings. Augustine had reportedly left home at 7 pm on Friday and never returned. The Thiruvambady police’s initial conclusion is that the incident may be a case of suicide.

Postmortem Examination and Further Investigation

Following a postmortem examination at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Saturday, the body was released to the family. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. A scientific investigation has been initiated to unravel the circumstances leading to the fire.

Community Impact

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the community of Thiruvambady. The sudden and grim death of Augustine Joseph has left many in mourning and has raised concerns about the safety of residents. As the investigation unfolds, the community hopes for answers and justice for Augustine, and measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
57 seconds ago
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
Early on the morning of January 13th, a tranquil drive on U.S. 67 in Comanche County, Texas, turned tragic as two separate traffic incidents unfolded, involving two vehicles and three horses. The peaceful predawn was shattered by the disquieting clash of metal and flesh, highlighting the unexpected perils that sometimes lurk on our roads. First
Dual Traffic Incidents Involving Horses Shake Comanche County
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
16 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Lessons
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
24 mins ago
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
5 mins ago
Fatal Accident Shakes Orcutt: Man Killed on Highways 1 and 135
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
10 mins ago
Fire at Raleigh Apartment Complex: Five Hospitalized, Investigation Underway
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
15 mins ago
Grave Multi-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Auckland's State Highway 1
Latest Headlines
World News
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
7 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
21 seconds
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
44 seconds
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
45 seconds
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
50 seconds
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
1 min
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
1 min
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
1 min
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
1 min
Unyielding Love Triumphs: Couple Reunited After 13-Year Separation
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app