Charlotte Woman Harassed on Local Greenway; Investigation Underway

On the first day of 2024, Heather Bigham’s typical jaunt along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, located near NoDa in Charlotte, N.C., took an unsettling turn. Bigham felt an ominous presence shadowing her and on turning around, she discovered a man who had tracked her, after slowing down his vehicle, parking, and following her on foot. The man was engaged in an act of public indecency, an alarming sight that Bigham managed to capture on her cellphone.

Police Investigation Underway

Bigham wasted no time in reporting the incident to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD). The suspect is no stranger to the local police, indicating a history of similar offenses. While he remains uncharged and free, CMPD’s Sex Assault Unit has launched a full-scale investigation into the case.

Local Authorities Heighten Safety Measures

In the aftermath of the incident, local authorities have underscored the importance of safety on greenways. In Kannapolis, park rangers are now patrolling parks and greenways with increased vigilance. Meanwhile, in Charlotte, officials from the Mecklenburg Park and Recreation have introduced new 911 location signs in a bid to expedite emergency response times.

Bigham’s Resolve for the Future

Despite the distressing encounter, Bigham remains determined not to let such incidents disrupt her life. However, she plans to equip herself better for the future, emphasizing the necessity of preparedness in light of her experience.