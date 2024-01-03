en English
Crime

Charlotte Councilman Proposes Crime Task Force in Response to New Year’s Eve Shooting

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Charlotte Councilman Proposes Crime Task Force in Response to New Year’s Eve Shooting

In the wake of a New Year’s Eve shooting in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, which left five people injured, City Councilman Tariq Bokhari has proposed the establishment of a crime task force. The initiative aims to join forces with leaders from various city agencies to identify and target repeat offenders, and collaborate with state lawmakers to increase penalties for such criminals.

An Unsettling New Year’s Eve

The incident occurred moments before the fireworks display at uptown’s Romare Bearden Park. Five people, including Cirilo Gonzalez Cruz, were wounded. Cruz recalls hearing around 10 gunshots before being hit by a bullet in his foot. Now, he awaits surgery to repair his injured toes. The suspect, 19-year-old Daevion Crawford, was apprehended the following day and now faces multiple charges, including five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Task Force Proposal

The proposed task force spearheaded by Councilman Bokhari aims to bring together a diverse group of city leaders to address public safety issues. The task force is expected to include the Mecklenburg County district attorney, the county sheriff, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police leadership, representatives from the judicial system, Charlotte’s city attorney and city manager, and North Carolina legislators. The primary focus of the task force would be to delve into crime statistics, specifically relating to youth offenders and repeat offenders, and develop policies to reduce recidivism and alter behaviors.

Support and Future Plans

Fellow Councilman Malcolm Graham has expressed support for Bokhari’s proposal and emphasized the need for broad community involvement. Charlotte Center City Partners also stressed the need for the community to do better in response to the shooting. Bokhari is optimistic about building a coalition behind the task force plan with support from colleagues and members of the community. The task force’s inception could mark a significant step in Charlotte’s journey towards enhanced safety and security for its residents.

Meanwhile, the judge in the New Year’s Eve shooting case has increased Crawford’s bond from $750,000 to $1.5 million. The incident has heightened the urgency for a comprehensive approach to tackle crime and ensure public safety, making Bokhari’s crime task force proposal all the more relevant.

