en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Charlotte City Council Grapples with Rising Juvenile Crime Rates

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Charlotte City Council Grapples with Rising Juvenile Crime Rates

Charlotte City Council is grappling with a significant surge in juvenile crime, highlighted by a startling 30% increase in shootings involving individuals under 18 and a 70% rate in teen auto theft arrests in 2023.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington underscored the pressing need to tackle this issue effectively and promptly.

Addressing Juvenile Crime

The Council has outlined plans to discuss the rising juvenile crime rates at their forthcoming retreat. A pivotal part of this dialogue involves engaging directly with the youth to gain insight into the challenges they encounter.

This approach aims to foster an understanding that could help devise effective strategies to combat the issue.

Community Involvement and Positive Activities

Councilmember Malcolm Graham emphasized the necessity of fostering positive engagement for young people. He stressed upon the importance of involving community institutions, including churches and grassroots organizations, in the effort to decrease juvenile crime rates.

The plan is to create a supportive environment that encourages young individuals to participate in community-building activities rather than crime.

Concerns Over Uptown Charlotte’s Safety and Image

Along with the rising crime rates, concerns over the safety and image of uptown Charlotte are also growing. A recent New Year’s Eve shooting incident at Romare Bearden Park, where a 19-year-old discharged a firearm, injuring five people, has intensified these worries.

The council is contemplating measures to ensure safety and restore public faith in the area’s security.

Reinstating Public Order Ordinances

The council is also considering reinstating approximately eight ordinances aimed at managing public disturbances such as public urination and drug-related loitering. These ordinances were brought to attention following complaints from businesses after the Main Library’s closure.

The proposed measures are intended to curb public disorder, creating a safer and more orderly environment in Charlotte. The council is likely to discuss these proposed ordinances at the next city council meeting.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

comment avatar

Charlotte City Council Grapples with Rising Juvenile Crime Rates

· 40 mins ago

[…] Source […]

Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
American Man Fined in Singapore for Racially Charged Outburst
Greg Austin Lynn, a 54-year-old American, was fined S$5,500 in a Singapore court for exhibiting aggressive conduct and uttering offensive words in a racially fueled outburst at Shashlik Restaurant. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, saw an irate Lynn push the restaurant manager and launch a verbal assault riddled with racial undertones. Unpalatable Behavior
American Man Fined in Singapore for Racially Charged Outburst
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
13 mins ago
Adelaide's Abandoned Rooster: A Tale of Survival and Search for Justice
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds
16 mins ago
Gloucestershire Police Warn of Scam Calls in North Cotswolds
Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice
6 mins ago
Families Remember Victims on Anniversary of Mass Shooting, Demand Justice
Singaporean Man Jailed for Assaulting Taxi Driver and Police Officer
8 mins ago
Singaporean Man Jailed for Assaulting Taxi Driver and Police Officer
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
10 mins ago
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
Latest Headlines
World News
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
42 seconds
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
47 seconds
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
48 seconds
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
1 min
Mohamed Muizzu's Strategic Rise to Power and Its Impact on Maldives' Foreign Policy
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
2 mins
Jockey Wiremu Pinn Returns to New Zealand After Australian Stint
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
2 mins
Summerville Welcomes New Leadership: Touchberry and Johnson-Wilson Sworn In
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
3 mins
Rafael Nadal's Ongoing Battle with Hip Problems Forces Withdrawal from Australian Open
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
3 mins
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
3 mins
Khalistan Leader Calls for Airport Shutdown Ahead of Ram Temple Ceremony
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
18 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app