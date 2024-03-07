Charleston Incident: Austin Chrisley Charged After Alleged Gun Assault at Party

In a distressing event that unfolded in the early hours on Beaufain Street, Charleston, a gathering turned violent leading to serious charges against 37-year-old Austin Oneil Chrisley. Accused of assaulting a man with a handgun during a confrontation, Chrisley now faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature alongside possession of a weapon during a violent crime, as per Charleston Police Department records.

Details of the Assault

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the Charleston community, occurred around 3 a.m. on February 26. According to the police report, the victim, whose identity remains undisclosed for safety reasons, arrived at the party intending to meet friends. The situation rapidly escalated when Chrisley, in an unprovoked attack, insulted the victim, branding him a 'rat b----' and a 'snitch.' In a terrifying turn of events, Chrisley proceeded to strike the victim in the mouth with a handgun. The assault did not end there; as the victim fled the apartment, Chrisley allegedly pointed the gun at him, threatening his life.

The Aftermath and Allegations

The victim sustained injuries including a cut on his lip, a chipped tooth, and a loosened front tooth, necessitating medical attention. In a statement to the police, the victim expressed his belief that the attack was premeditated, noting Chrisley's wearing of latex gloves as particularly suspect. Further complicating the narrative, the victim revealed a tangled history with Chrisley, sharing that they had both been involved with the same woman approximately a year and a half prior, though there had been multiple encounters since. This revelation has led to speculation about the motive behind the brutal assault.