Charlestavius Dyer Convicted for the 2020 Murder of Willie 'June Bug' Render in LaGrange

Atlanta's Charlestavius Dyer has been found guilty of the 2020 murder of 56-year-old Willie 'June Bug' Render, Jr., a beloved and respected resident of LaGrange, Georgia. The conviction, delivered by a Troup County jury, marks a chilling chapter in the life of Dyer, who relocated to LaGrange with a sinister agenda - to establish himself as a drug dealer.

Dyer's Clash with Render

The deadly confrontation between Dyer and Render occurred on May 29, 2020, when Render refused to purchase narcotics from Dyer. Enraged by this defiance, Dyer left the scene, only to return shortly after in a white car. He pursued Render up a driveway and, in a cold-blooded act, shot him in the chest and back.

Render's Demise and Dyer's Arrest

Despite immediate lifesaving attempts by police officers, Render succumbed to his injuries once he had been transported to a nearby hospital. Following an anonymous tip, Dyer was identified as the suspect, and the murder weapon - a .45-caliber handgun bearing Dyer's fingerprints - was discovered near his location at the time of his arrest.

Community Loss and Dyer's Recidivist Status

Render was remembered in the community as a kind and smiling peacemaker, often seen mowing yards for others. In stark contrast, Dyer, a man with a history of over 32 arrests and 3 felony convictions, is facing a life sentence without parole due to his status as a recidivist. The sentencing is scheduled for February 5, overseen by Judge Erica Tisinger of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court.