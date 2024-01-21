Charles University Community Commemorates Tragic Shooting with Healing Event

It was a somber day in Prague as the community of Charles University's Faculty of Arts gathered to mark one month since the tragic shooting that resulted in 14 deaths and 25 injuries. The university, a beacon of learning and enlightenment, became a scene of horror on December 21 when a 24-year-old student entered the faculty building and opened fire on students, faculty members, and bystanders before taking his own life.

Reclaiming the Space

The ground floor of the faculty building was reopened for a one-day event, featuring lectures, a book swap, and art performances; a humble yet powerful attempt to initiate a healing process. An art workshop was held where attendees could contribute to a memorial by using wax from candles left by mourners in the days following the tragedy. The vice-dean emphasized the significance of the community's return to the building, supported by on-site psychological advice, marking the first steps towards reclaiming their space.

Continued Closure and Exemptions

Despite the reopening, some lecture rooms and the top floors remained closed as a stark reminder of the incident. The university plans to fully resume lectures on February 19, with the exception of the fourth floor, where the intensity of the shooting was concentrated. In a compassionate gesture acknowledging the emotional toll on students, the university exempted them from winter term exams.

A Glimpse into the Shooter's Past

The shooter, whose identity has been withheld due to privacy laws, had a history of violence, previously murdering two people, including a young father and his infant daughter, as well as his own father. This puts a chilling context to the university shooting, hinting at an alarming pattern of violence that slipped through societal cracks.

In the face of such tragedy, the university community continues to show resilience, coming together to remember, heal, and look forward to a future where such incidents become a thing of the past.