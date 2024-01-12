Charles County Detectives Arrest Two in Major Retail Theft Case

In a recent display of stringent law enforcement, Charles County Sheriff’s detectives apprehended two suspects believed to be a part of an organized retail theft ring. The duo, identified as Chawnniece Rickelle Mitchell, 25, and Gary Denali Goodridge, 26, were caught in the act as they allegedly attempted to steal over $10,000 worth of fragrances from a department store in Maryland.

Arrest and Investigation

The detectives, working in conjunction with the store’s loss prevention team, noticed the suspects entering the store on Wednesday morning. Mitchell and Goodridge were seen filling a bag with merchandise and exiting the store without paying for the items. Consequently, they were detained in the store’s parking lot. The authorities discovered a stolen silver Mercedes with its engine still running, which was assumed to be the pair’s getaway vehicle. A key fob for the stolen Mercedes was found in the possession of one of the suspects, further implicating them in the alleged crime.

Charges and Detention

Following the arrest, both Mitchell and Goodridge have been charged with two counts of theft. While Mitchell has been released on a $10,000 bond, Goodridge remains in custody at the Charles County Detention Center. The ongoing investigation into this matter continues to shed light on their reported connection to a larger theft operation active in the region.

The Impact of Organized Retail Theft

Discussing the case, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry emphasized the significance of retail thefts and their impact on businesses. He lauded the detectives for their strategic efforts in nipping this criminal activity in the bud. As these incidents continue to rise, the need for vigilant security measures and effective law enforcement cooperation has never been more critical.