Charges of Life Imprisonment Loom Over Two Men in Nairobi for Alleged Gang Defilement

In the heart of Nairobi's Umoja estate, a chilling case of sexual assault emerges, sending ripples across the community. The accused, Kennedy Kangethe and Kelvin Kimani, popularly known as Salim, stand trial for the alleged gang defilement of a 17-year-old girl, code-named JWL. The incident, as reported, unfolded on the evening of December 21 at Kangethe's rental abode.

The narrative presented in court suggests Kangethe, who was in a relationship with JWL, had left her alone with Kimani to procure food. During his absence, Kimani allegedly initiated sexual advances towards the young girl. The situation escalated, with Kimani purportedly threatening JWL with a knife to silence her resistance.

Return of Kangethe and Alleged Complicity

Upon Kangethe's return, instead of diffusing the situation, he is accused of joining Kimani in the heinous act. The chilling ordeal ended with JWL's escape from the scene. She sought immediate medical attention and was subsequently advised to report the incident to law enforcement.

Initial hesitation had prevented JWL from disclosing the traumatic event. However, she later confided in her mother, leading to the arrest of Kangethe. In a surprising twist, it was discovered that Kimani was already under custody on separate theft charges. Both accused individuals have fervently denied the allegations in court, and have been released on bond and cash bail. The case is set for mention on March 20, with a hearing scheduled for June 17, 2024.