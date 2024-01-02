en English
Crime

Charges Laid in Madison Convenience Store Robbery, Third Suspect Under Investigation

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Charges Laid in Madison Convenience Store Robbery, Third Suspect Under Investigation

Justice is closing in on the suspects involved in the armed robbery of the Big Apple convenience store that took place last August in Madison, Maine. Raymond Ellis, 34, and Seth Johnson, 19, both hailing from Skowhegan, have been charged in connection with the heinous crime. A third suspect, yet to be publicly identified, remains under investigation.

Justice Catches up with Ellis and Johnson

Raymond Ellis, already an inmate at the Somerset County Jail due to unrelated charges, finds himself grappling with additional accusations. The 34-year-old faces charges of robbery and theft, adding weight to his existing legal woes. Ellis’ legal entanglements have resulted in a hefty $25,000 bail for the robbery case, supplemented by a separate $100,000 bail for other charges. His court date is set for March 6.

Joining him in the courtroom on the same day will be Seth Johnson, 19, who received a summons on December 22 for his alleged role in the robbery. With the charges laid out against him, Johnson, like Ellis, now stands on the precipice of serious legal repercussions.

The Unnamed Suspect

While Ellis and Johnson deal with their charges, a third suspect lurks in the shadows. Investigators have identified this individual, but no charges have been publicly announced yet. As the investigators continue their relentless pursuit of justice, it’s only a matter of time before the full picture of the robbery comes into sharper focus.

Class A Felony: The Severe Consequences

The armed robbery of the Big Apple convenience store is no petty crime. Classified as a Class A felony in Maine, the crime carries severe consequences. The law does not look kindly upon such transgressions, with the suspects facing up to 30 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if found guilty. The suspects, armed with guns, reportedly fled the scene after stealing an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, leaving a trail of fear and uncertainty in their wake.

Crime United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

