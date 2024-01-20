Chandkhed Village Murder: Husband and Sister Arrested for Wife's Killing

In a shocking turn of events, the tranquility of Chandkhed village in Maval was shattered by the arrest of Laxman Chavan and his sister, Nanda Chavan, in connection with the murder of his wife, Sunanda Chavan. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police reported the arrest following a heinous crime committed in a fit of rage on Tuesday. The case was formally registered on Friday, casting a dark shadow over the otherwise peaceful village.

An Unsettling Past

The couple's turbulent history, marked by Sunanda's filing of a case against Laxman two years ago, is believed to have set the stage for this tragic event. The discord between the couple had been brewing for a while, culminating in a violent outburst that ended in Sunanda's demise.

The Brutal Execution

According to police reports, Laxman assaulted Sunanda with a stone, inflicting fatal head injuries. The gravity of the crime was further exacerbated by Laxman's attempt to dispose of Sunanda's body, thereby concealing evidence of his actions. Assisting him in this grim endeavor was his brother, Ganesh Chavan, who is currently on the run from the law.

A Thorough Investigation Underway

The Shirgaon Parandwadi police station, under the jurisdiction of which the crime occurred, has registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). The police have since launched an in-depth investigation into the murder, vowing to bring every detail to light and ensure justice is served.