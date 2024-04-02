Chandigarh Police Dismantle International Drug Ring, Arrest Three Nigerian Nationals

Chandigarh Police's Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in their fight against international drug trafficking by apprehending three Nigerian nationals for their involvement in a narcotics syndicate. On March 30, a tip-off led to the arrest of Frank Nwokeji, Loua, and Jack David Ilobi Tochukwu, alongside the seizure of 204.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice. The trio, residing in New Delhi under medical and business visas, allegedly engaged in drug trafficking after their visas expired.

Advertisment

Operation and Arrest

Inspector Ashok Kumar's team was informed about the suspects' arrival in Chandigarh with a significant quantity of narcotics. This operation reflects the police's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking within the city. The suspects, who had overstayed their visas, were found to be selling the contraband at inflated prices in discos, pubs, and bars across the Tricity area, highlighting the international dimensions of this illicit trade.

Legal and Previous Encounters

Advertisment

The arrested individuals have had encounters with law enforcement in the past. Loua was previously detained under the NDPS Act in 2019 for possessing heroin, while David had been arrested by Delhi Police on prior occasions. Their continued involvement in drug trafficking demonstrates the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing repeat offenses among foreign nationals engaged in this illegal activity.

Ongoing Investigation and Broader Implications

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to uncover more members of this international drug syndicate. This bust not only disrupts a significant drug supply chain but also sheds light on the broader issue of international drug trafficking and its implications for India. The case underscores the need for stringent measures and international cooperation to tackle this global menace effectively.