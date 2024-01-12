Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam

In a first-of-its-kind case in Chandigarh, a man was taken in by an online scam promising an International English Language Testing System (IELTS) certificate without the need for an exam. Kumar Prabhav fell victim to this cybercrime, losing a substantial sum of Rs 3.50 lakh in the process. The scam was propagated through an Instagram ad, marking a new avenue for cybercriminals in the city.

A Scam Born on Instagram

Kumar Prabhav, the victim, came across the fraudulent advertisement on Instagram in December. The ad promised an IELTS certificate without the need for the aspirant to sit for the examination. Intrigued and hopeful, Prabhav contacted the advertiser. He was initially asked to submit photocopies of his educational certificates and make an initial payment of Rs 20,000. Over the following weeks, he was persuaded to transfer additional sums of money, ostensibly for various fabricated fees.

Unmasking the Deception

However, as the total amount paid ballooned to Rs 3.50 lakh, Prabhav began to sense something was amiss. His suspicions were confirmed when he found the contact number of the advertiser was no longer operational. He quickly ceased further payments and reported the crime to the local police. Prabhav’s case was the first registered instance of such a cybercrime in Chandigarh, police officials confirmed.

A Cautionary Tale

In the wake of this event, the police have issued a warning to the public. They urge people to exercise caution when interacting with such advertisements. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of verifying the authenticity of any individuals or institutions involved in such transactions. This can be achieved by physically meeting with the parties involved or visiting their offices before making any payments. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks lurking in the digital world, even on platforms as commonplace as Instagram.