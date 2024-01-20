Chambersburg State Police in Urgent Search for Missing Woman

The Chambersburg State Police are in an active search for a 28-year-old missing woman, Taylor Steen. Described as a white female standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds, Steen's distinctive blonde and black hair, coupled with her blue eyes, make her easily recognizable. Last spotted in the vicinity of Streamside Drive, Hamilton Township, Franklin County, Pennsylvania, on the evening of January 19th around 9:30 p.m., her disappearance has sparked considerable concern.

Authorities have expressed serious concerns for the safety of the missing woman. Although no specific details regarding the nature of the risk have been disclosed, it is clear that Steen may be at special risk of harm or injury. The state police, therefore, are making every effort to locate her as quickly as possible.

Steen's Last Known Appearance

During her last sighting, Steen was believed to be wearing a maroon/pink fleece jacket, blue jeans, black boots, and a black knit hat. This information might prove crucial for anyone who might have spotted her, aiding in her identification.

Given the urgency and gravity of the situation, the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg station is urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Immediate contact through 911 or directly at the station's phone number, 717-264-5161, could play a vital role in ensuring Steen's safety and well-being.