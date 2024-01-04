CGC Addresses Tampered Comic Book Incident: Offers Review and Compensation

In a recent revelation, the Certified Collectibles Group (CCG), the parent company of Certified Guaranty Company (CGC), has reported an incident involving the tampering of approximately 350 comic books encased in CGC holders. A list of the affected comics has been made public via CGC’s official website, inviting owners of these books to submit them for a meticulous review.

Review and Recertification Process

CGC has outlined a two-pronged approach to rectifying the situation. If a submitted book is found to be correctly graded, it will be reholdered and issued a new certification number free of charge. However, if a book is determined to be incorrectly graded, CGC’s support team will initiate contact with the owner. The owner may be required to furnish additional documentation in such cases.

Continual Updates and Compensation

As the review process unfolds, the list of impacted comics will be continually updated. The ultimate goal is to purge all affected certification numbers from the market. CGC has also expressed a firm commitment to compensate customers for any losses incurred due to service failures.

Steps Towards Prevention

CGC is making concerted efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future. These measures include engaging a private investigative service, seeking legal counsel, and enhancing their existing processes. In case a book suspected of tampering is not listed, customers are encouraged to reach out to CGC at ReportFraudCollectiblesGroup.com. While the review service is free for books listed, those not listed may attract appropriate service fees.