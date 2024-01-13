CEO Arrested: A Child’s Death, A Suitcase, and A Heart-Wrenching Note

Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence startup, stands accused of a horrifying act. She was apprehended while transporting the lifeless body of her four-year-old son in a suitcase from Goa to Karnataka. The discovery of a disquieting handwritten note inside the suitcase, written in eyeliner by Seth herself, casts a chilling light on the lead-up to the tragedy.

The Haunting Journey

The cab driver who had the unfortunate role of unwitting transporter described Seth as eerily calm during the 600 km, 16-hour journey. He noted her indifference as something out of the ordinary, given the length of the trip for which she readily agreed to pay Rs 30,000 without any haggling.

Unraveling the Motive

The handwritten note found in the suitcase revealed Seth’s deep-seated frustrations regarding a bitter custody dispute between her and her estranged husband, Venkat Raman. She wrote about her ex-husband’s violent tendencies and the negative influence she believed he had on their son. Despite her professed love for her son, she expressed vehemently that she did not want her son to have any contact with his father.

A Shocking Discovery

Although Seth accepted authorship of the note, she denied causing her son’s death. However, the postmortem report suggested otherwise. The forensic analysis revealed that the child had been smothered, likely with a pillow or a towel. Seth’s failure to provide a convincing explanation for the presence of her son’s body in her suitcase further incriminated her in the eyes of law enforcement.

As this tragic story continues to unfold, the questions around Seth’s role in her son’s death remain unanswered, leaving a cloud of uncertainty and grief hanging over the communities touched by this chilling incident.