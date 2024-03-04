Center Point Man, Carmel Santana Houston, Wanted on Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Jefferson County law enforcement is actively searching for 22-year-old Carmel Santana Houston, a resident of Center Point, who faces multiple felony warrants related to domestic violence charges. According to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Houston is charged with failing to appear for domestic violence by strangulation charges, with the situation escalating to a public call for information.

Tips leading to Houston's arrest or the resolution of this case may result in rewards up to $5,000, signaling the urgency and severity of the charges against him. Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 140 pounds, Houston's physical description and last known location have been widely disseminated in hopes of garnering public assistance.

Background and Charges

On Feb. 29, Crime Stoppers issued a statement highlighting Carmel Santana Houston's charges and the active warrants for his arrest. These charges stem from multiple failures to appear in court related to accusations of domestic violence by strangulation, underscoring the serious nature of the allegations against Houston.

Community and Law Enforcement Response

The community's role in capturing fugitives is invaluable, with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama facilitating a bridge between the public and law enforcement. The offer of a reward for information leading to Houston's arrest exemplifies the collaborative effort to ensure justice and protect victims of domestic violence.

Call to Action

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Carmel Santana Houston's whereabouts to come forward. His last known address on the 1200 Block of Rose Lynn Lane in Center Point places him in a highly residential area, possibly increasing the chances of public sightings and tips. With brown eyes and short black hair, Houston's physical description has been shared widely in hopes of a swift resolution to this case.

As the search for Carmel Santana Houston continues, the community's vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement play critical roles in addressing domestic violence and holding individuals accountable for their actions. While the outcome remains uncertain, the efforts to capture Houston highlight the broader commitment to safety and justice within Jefferson County and beyond.