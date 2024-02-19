Celebrity Offspring Suspected in Bullying Saga at Binus School Serpong, Investigation Underway

In the quiet corridors of Binus School Serpong, a storm has been brewing - a storm that has now caught the public eye, involving allegations of bullying with a celebrity's child at its center. The incident, which reportedly took place on February 19, 2024, has opened up a dialogue on the safety and well-being of students, casting a shadow over the educational institution's reputation. The South Tangerang City Police have stepped in, launching an investigation into the troubling events that unfolded, as the community seeks answers and justice for the victim.

Advertisment

The Incident Unfolds

It was an ordinary school day that turned sour when rumors of a bullying incident at Binus School Serpong began to circulate on social media. Allegedly, a group of senior students, with the son of artist Vincent Rompies among them, targeted a fellow student, leading to injuries severe enough to require hospitalization. This incident, reportedly a part of an initiation into a youth group known as 'Geng Tai,' has now become the focal point of a police investigation. The South Tangerang Police PPA Unit, led by Adj. Comr. Alvino Cahyadi, is digging deep into the case, piecing together the actions that led to this unfortunate event.

School and Police Response

Advertisment

In the wake of the incident, Binus School Serpong and the South Tangerang Police have taken decisive steps. Haris Suhendra, General Manager of Corporate Marketing Communication at BINUS Group, confirmed the bullying case, emphasizing that the incident occurred off school premises. Despite this, the school has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation, support the victim, and implement measures to prevent future incidents. The police, having received a report of the altercation, are working to uncover the truth, with one victim still under medical care. The school's commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable and safeguarding its students is clear, yet the community awaits concrete actions.

Broader Implications

While the investigation is ongoing and details remain scarce, this incident has reignited concerns about bullying in Indonesia's schools. Social media posts depicting the so-called 'Geng Tai' members have added fuel to the fire, prompting a broader discussion on the culture within educational institutions and the role of parents and educators in fostering a safe environment. The involvement of a celebrity's child in the allegations has also brought a spotlight to the issue, challenging societal attitudes towards accountability and privilege.

As the investigation by the South Tangerang City Police progresses, the community holds its breath, hoping for justice and a resolution that will ensure the safety and well-being of all students at Binus School Serpong. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the work that remains to be done in combating bullying, promoting empathy, and creating inclusive spaces where every student can thrive without fear.