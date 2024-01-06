en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Celebrities Named in Epstein Documents Deny Involvement

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:59 am EST
Celebrities Named in Epstein Documents Deny Involvement

The legal documents recently released in a case concerning the late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, have astoundingly named several high-profile celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cameron Diaz. However, it’s essential to note that these celebrities have vehemently denied any personal involvement with Epstein. The single mention of their names in the documents comes from a testimony by a witness, Johanna Sjoberg, who rejected ever meeting them.

Names Dropped During Phone Conversations

The inclusion of these celebrities’ names is primarily due to a segment in which Sjoberg was questioned about a misleading press report. Sjoberg clarified that Epstein would routinely name-drop celebrities such as Blanchett, DiCaprio, and others while conversing on the phone during his massage sessions. The documents underscore that the mere mention of these individuals does not imply any guilt or participation in Epstein’s criminal activities.

Denial of Association

Representatives for Diaz, DiCaprio, and Blanchett have issued statements denying any connection with Epstein. This document release follows a judge’s order from December and comprises the names of victims, associates, and friends of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, many of whom have no direct ties with the convicted sex offender.

Unveiling Epstein’s Past

Epstein, previously arrested in 2005, served time after pleading guilty to a charge involving a single victim. His demise occurred by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while he awaited new sex-trafficking charges. The documents also shed light on other individuals linked to Epstein and Maxwell, such as Sarah Kellen and Leslie Wexner, underscoring the extensive network that Epstein maintained.

While the documents reveal the names of several renowned personalities who visited Epstein’s house, including Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it does not insinuate any illegal activities on their part. The narrative that unfolds through these documents is a testament to the complex and far-reaching web Epstein spun, inevitably entangling many high-profile names in the process.

0
Crime United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
6 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
In a disturbing turn of events, residents of a home in Sydney’s inner-south faced a menacing threat involving an apparent petrol bomb and a note left on their car. The note demanded the removal of a Palestinian flag displayed in the front yard of the house, sparking concerns about the safety of the residents and
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
Manhunt Underway for Escaped Los Choneros Cartel Leader, Jose Adolfo Macias
19 mins ago
Manhunt Underway for Escaped Los Choneros Cartel Leader, Jose Adolfo Macias
Ugandan Police Seek Public's Help in Pastor Bugingo's Assassination Attempt Case
23 mins ago
Ugandan Police Seek Public's Help in Pastor Bugingo's Assassination Attempt Case
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
8 mins ago
YouTuber James Hinkle Solves Decade-Old Missing Navy Veteran Mystery
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
17 mins ago
Four Police Officers Suspended Amid Alleged Drug Use Allegations
Romanian Court Overturns Asset Seizure in High-Profile Andrew Tate Case
18 mins ago
Romanian Court Overturns Asset Seizure in High-Profile Andrew Tate Case
Latest Headlines
World News
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
1 min
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Forum of the International Valdai Discussion Club: A New Chapter in Global Geopolitical Dialogue
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
3 mins
Ex-Premier Mike Baird Slams Current Political Leaders for Stoking Division
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
3 mins
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
3 mins
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
4 mins
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
4 mins
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
4 mins
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
4 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app