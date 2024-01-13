en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Cebu Policeman Arrested for Robbery: A Betrayal of Trust Unveiled

In an unsettling betrayal of trust, Police Patrolman Jaymar Briones Exequiel was apprehended for allegedly pilfering P200,000 from the Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative in Toledo City, Cebu. The arrest ensued on Friday afternoon, January 13, marking a fresh instance of law enforcement stepping over the line.

The Crime Exposed

Exequiel’s nefarious act surfaced through the unblinking eyes of closed-circuit television footage. The recording depicted the officer, hitherto assigned to the Toledo City Police Station, committing the felony, leading to his swift apprehension. This incident inevitably stirs public unease and raises questions about the integrity of those tasked with upholding the law.

A Disturbing Aftermath

Following the arrest, Exequiel’s despair led him down a tragically common path. In the seclusion of his detention cell, he attempted to end his life using a lace from his shorts, a move promptly disrupted by the vigilant station officers. This desperate act adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted situation.

Unraveling the Motive

An initial probe into Exequiel’s life outside his police duties hints at his entanglement in online gambling. A last will and testament, discovered in his boarding house, further hints at a life teetering on the brink. Despite being deployed as part of the augmentation force for the Sinulog festival security, Exequiel now confronts the stark reality of legal repercussions for his actions.

The incident has sent ripples through the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7). Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for PRO-7, voiced his disappointment over the occurrence. He reassured the public that such conduct would not be condoned within the police force, a promise that will be tested in the days to come.

0
Crime Law Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
Suchana Seth, the CEO of a Bengaluru-based startup, found herself in the midst of a criminal investigation following her arrest for traveling with her deceased four-year-old son’s body concealed in a bag. The shocking discovery was made by a cab driver during a journey from Goa to Karnataka. Ray John, the driver, noted Seth’s indifferent
Startup CEO Arrested for Travelling with Deceased Son's Body Amid Custody Battle
Police Shootings in the US: A Grim Toll of 1,153 Lives in 2023
5 mins ago
Police Shootings in the US: A Grim Toll of 1,153 Lives in 2023
Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County
12 mins ago
Elderly Man Arrested for Killing Grandson with Arrow in Bomet County
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins ago
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Actor John McManus Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges
2 mins ago
Actor John McManus Pleads Guilty to Assault Charges
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
3 mins ago
Nigerian Army's 35 Artillery Brigade Hands Over Seized Cannabis to NDLEA
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
19 seconds
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
1 min
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
1 min
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
2 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
2 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
2 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
2 mins
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
2 mins
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app