Crime

CCTV Footage Reveals Shocking Assassination of Sunni Ulema Council Leader Maulana Masood Usmani in Islamabad

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
CCTV Footage Reveals Shocking Assassination of Sunni Ulema Council Leader Maulana Masood Usmani in Islamabad

A horrific act of violence claimed the life of Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani, a prominent leader of the Sunni Ulema Council (SUC), in Islamabad. The brutal assassination occurred when Usmani’s vehicle was ambushed in Ghori Town on a typical Friday evening, shattering the tranquillity of the day. The attackers, two armed assailants on a motorcycle, fired indiscriminately at the vehicle, resulting in Usmani’s demise and leaving the driver injured.

Investigation Ensues

Immediately after the attack, the police arrived at the scene, swiftly securing the area and launching an investigation to apprehend the culprits. The investigators are relying heavily on the analysis of CCTV footage that fortuitously captured the tragic event. The footage is expected to play a crucial role in identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

Reeling from the Shock

In the aftermath of the incident, the community is grappling with the loss of the SUC leader, a man of influence and a vocal supporter of the Pakistan Movement. His death has not only left a vacuum in the council, but also heightened concerns about law enforcement efforts in Islamabad. The attack has underscored the pressing need to counter potential militant attacks, particularly in the wake of the surge in violence ahead of the general elections in Pakistan.

Unresolved and Unclaimed

As the investigation continues, no group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing. The authorities remain committed to unraveling the mystery behind this targeted attack and bringing the perpetrators to justice. The assassination of Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that public figures face and the long shadows of violence they cast.

Crime Pakistan Security
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

