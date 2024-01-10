en English
Crime

CBN Seizes Over 5 Tonnes of Poppy Straw in Major Anti-Drug Operation on Rajasthan Highway

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
In a striking display of vigilance and precision, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Neemuch unit, on a tip-off, intercepted a trailer truck on the Udaipur-Bhilwara highway in Rajasthan. 5,057 kg of Poppy Straw (Doda Chura) and 824 kg of Concentrated/Unlanced Poppy Straw (CPS) were seized in the operation. The truck, under the guise of transporting cattle feed, was halted near Shri Dev Narayan Bhojnalaya on the highway, in the Gangrar area of Chittorgarh.

A Staggering Discovery

On thoroughly searching at their office, the CBN team discovered 267 plastic bags filled with poppy straw. This led to the arrest of an individual under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A Related Bust

In a connected incident, CBN officers and the DNC office from Neemuch discovered an additional 1,131 kg of poppy straw in a residential search in the village of Dhakdi, Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. The homeowner attempted to escape but was swiftly apprehended by the CBN. This contraband, too, was confiscated, leading to another arrest under the NDPS Act.

CBN’s Record-breaking Year

In 2023, CBN marked a year of remarkable achievements, conducting a record number of anti-narcotics operations. The bureau executed 116 seizures, made 150 arrests, and confiscated 87 vehicles. The total drug haul for the year is estimated at a staggering 70 tonnes, encompassing various narcotics such as Poppy Straw, Opium, Heroin, Cannabis, MD Powder, and Codeine Phosphate syrups.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

