CBI Investigation Unearths Alleged Irregularities in Kiru Hydroelectric Project

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at approximately eight locations in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, unearthing an intricate web of alleged irregularities in the award of civil work tenders for the Kiru Hydroelectric Project. This probe is the latest chapter in a larger investigation into the operations of Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), the company executing the project.

Searches Yield Crucial Evidence

The CBI's thorough searches resulted in the recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and potentially incriminating documents. In addition, cash totalling over 21 lakhs INR was seized during these operations. This tangible evidence could prove pivotal in the ongoing investigations, potentially shedding light on the alleged discrepancies in the project's civil work tenders.

Origin of the Investigation

The investigation was triggered by a reference from the Jammu & Kashmir government highlighting allegations against several key players. These include Navin Kumar Chaudhary, a 1994 batch IAS officer and then Chairman of CVPPPL, the then Managing Director, Directors of CVPPPL, a private company, and others. The allegations focus on the non-adherence to e-tendering guidelines in the award of civil work contracts for the Kiru Hydroelectric Project.

Alleged Disregard for e-Tendering Guidelines

Despite a board decision to re-tender using e-tendering with reverse auction following the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, this decision was not implemented. Instead, it was reversed in a subsequent board meeting, raising questions about the integrity of the process and the motivations behind this reversal. The corruption allegations were first brought to light by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who claimed he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to approve two files, including one related to this project.

The CBI's rigorous investigation into these allegations is a critical step in the fight against corruption, demonstrating the commitment to transparency and ethical conduct in the execution of public projects. As the investigation continues, the nation watches closely, hoping for justice and accountability in the Kiru Hydroelectric Project affair.