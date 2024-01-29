CBI Digs Deeper into Kiru Hydro Power Project Scandal: Raids Across Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) continues to intensify its probe into the alleged irregularities concerning the Kiru hydroelectric power project, casting its net wide with raids in eight different locations across New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir. This latest development marks an escalating effort by the CBI to delve into the depths of the purported scam that has tainted this significant infrastructure project.

CBI Strikes Again: Raids Across Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir

The latest chapter in this ongoing investigation saw CBI teams swoop down on seven sites in Delhi and one in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. These raids targeted four chemical companies in New Delhi, under suspicion of receiving kickbacks related to the civil works in the Kiru Hydro Power Project. This comes on the heels of prior raids conducted in May 2023, which saw the CBI targeting 12 locations in Delhi and Rajasthan, including the residences of individuals associated with former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik.

Seizures: Cash, Gadgets, and Documents

During the course of these raids, the CBI has reportedly seized cash exceeding 50 lakhs, along with various documents and electronic devices. These seizures may potentially shed further light on the alleged corrupt practices reportedly rampant within the execution of the Kiru hydroelectric power project. Notably, the CBI's actions extend beyond the corporate realm, with a raid also being conducted at the residence of a Junior Engineer associated with the project.

Unraveling the Kiru Hydro Power Project Scandal

The spark that ignited this comprehensive investigation was the corruption allegations made by former Governor SP Malik. This led to a formal case being registered against various individuals and entities involved in the project. The CBI's meticulous examination of the project’s awarding procedures has unearthed suspicions of kickbacks in the allotment of a Rs 2200 crore civil work contract for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in 2019. As the investigation unfolds, the agency continues to follow the money trails leading to the implicated chemical firms.

The relentless pursuit of truth by the CBI in this case stands as a testament to the commitment to address and root out corruption from the country's infrastructural projects. As the nation anticipates more developments, the Kiru Hydro Power Project investigation serves as a stark reminder of the long shadow corruption can cast over progress.