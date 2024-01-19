CBI Arrests CGST Inspector and Two Intermediaries in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against corruption, making multiple arrests in a bribery case involving a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) inspector and two intermediaries. Ankit Aswal, a CGST inspector, along with intermediaries identified as Sonu and Ashok, were apprehended following a successful sting operation conducted in Jaipur. The operation was set in motion following a complaint stating that Aswal had demanded a bribe to avoid arrest in a case under investigation.

Unveiling the Corruption Network

Ankit Aswal, who was part of a CGST team that had raided the complainant's premises back in 2021, allegedly threatened the complainant with arrest if the demanded bribe was not paid. In a twist that implicates higher authorities, Aswal claimed that the bribe was not only for him but also for an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Sandeep Payal. The bribe, amounting to Rs 10 lakh, was to be routed through a Jaipur-based jeweler, further deepening the intricate web of corruption in this case.

The Sting Operation and Arrest

Armed with evidence from recorded calls where the bribe demand was made, the CBI conducted a sting operation. The operation proved fruitful as the middleman was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe on Aswal's behalf. The accused were then arrested and are set to be presented before a special court in Jodhpur.

Reaffirming the Fight Against Corruption

This case is yet another testament to the CBI's relentless efforts to combat corruption and uphold the integrity of India's revenue services. The arrest of the CGST inspector and the intermediaries, along with the implication of an IRS officer, highlights the agency's commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels. As the investigation continues, more light will be shed on the breadth and depth of this corruption network.