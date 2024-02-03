Catalytic Converter Thefts at Clemson University Prompt Investigation

Over 20 catalytic converters were pilfered from vehicles stationed at Clemson University, sparking an investigative frenzy by the Clemson University Police Department (CUPD). The thefts transpired during the wee hours of Wednesday, specifically between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., targeting a range of parking lots including R-2, R-3, R-4, R-8, R-9, C-2, and Holmes Hall. The thieves exhibited a particular taste for early 2000s models of Toyotas, Hondas, and other foreign cars.

Unusual Wake-up Call

Ella Knee, one of the victims, only became aware of the theft when her vehicle suddenly emitted a grating sound akin to that of a motorcycle. The culprit? The missing catalytic converter, an integral part of the car's exhaust system.

Why Catalytic Converters?

Automotive expert William Vanauken shed light on the unusual choice of loot. Catalytic converters contain rare and valuable minerals, costing more than gold in certain circumstances. This lucrative potential is what likely fuels the drive for such thefts. Moreover, thieves often opt for vehicles that are higher off the ground for easy access and quick removal of these devices.

Investigation Underway

The CUPD has swung into action, meticulously analyzing surveillance footage and piecing together evidence. Their efforts have led to the identification of a black 2023 Toyota Camry with a New York license plate, KBB2937, potentially associated with the thefts. The department is now reaching out to the public, appealing for any information that might aid in cracking this case.